TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $732.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $680.38.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $611.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $622.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.