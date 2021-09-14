TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $774.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.59 million to $781.03 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

