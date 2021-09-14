Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.