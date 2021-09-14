TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.81. 113,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

