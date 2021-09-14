TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.61. 63,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,876. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.09.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

