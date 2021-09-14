TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $106.58. 144,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

