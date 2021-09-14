TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,819 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38.

