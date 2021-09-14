Truist Securities Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Hold

Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $48.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $47.90 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

