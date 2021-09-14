Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Brands stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

