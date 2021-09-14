Tuya Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Tuya had issued 43,590,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $915,390,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TUYA stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44. Tuya has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $69,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $60,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

