Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

