Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.