Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of UEHPF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

