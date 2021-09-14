Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 28,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

