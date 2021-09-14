UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the quarter. UniFirst comprises approximately 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $159,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

