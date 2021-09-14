Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

A number of research firms have commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever stock traded up GBX 8.74 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,007.50 ($52.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

