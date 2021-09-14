UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

