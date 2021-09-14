Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

NYSE:UTL opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

