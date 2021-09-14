Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. 1,790,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

