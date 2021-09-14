Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

