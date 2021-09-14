US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4,194.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 190.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $186.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

