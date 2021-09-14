US Bancorp DE Has $528,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Oxford Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 98,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

