US Bancorp DE Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

