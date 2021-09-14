US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.