US Bancorp DE Purchases 92 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.63.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

