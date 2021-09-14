US Bancorp DE Sells 184,366 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.