US Bancorp DE Sells 6,793 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

