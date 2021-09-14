Vai 1-Day Volume Tops $5.01 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $93.69 million and $5.01 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00081201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00123595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00171762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,418.92 or 1.00013097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.32 or 0.07117246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.00937095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.