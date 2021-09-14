Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $866.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $859.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.77. 132,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

