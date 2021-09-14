Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 43,967 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $98,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.06 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

