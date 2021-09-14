Van ECK Associates Corp Has $84.41 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $84,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,722.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

