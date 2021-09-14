Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 192,126 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,553,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $65,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.