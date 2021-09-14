Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $91,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

