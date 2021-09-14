VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 189,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,609,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

