Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $186.61. 63,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

