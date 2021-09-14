Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.09. 37,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.