Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

