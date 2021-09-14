Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. 76,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,820. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

