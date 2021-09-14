Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

