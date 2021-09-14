Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

