Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

