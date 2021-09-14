Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $465,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 22,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,650. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

