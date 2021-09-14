Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.66. 9,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

