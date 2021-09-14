Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

