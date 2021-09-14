Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

VERO stock remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Venus Concept by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.