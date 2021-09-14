Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.50. 609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

