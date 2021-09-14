Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Veritone has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $50.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veritone by 14.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

