Vetri (VLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $2.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 46.7% against the dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00750403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.