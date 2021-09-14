ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

