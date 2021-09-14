Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 293.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

